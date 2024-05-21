Baozun (BZUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $391.61 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Baozun has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $188.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, China Renaissance downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands' store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

