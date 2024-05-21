Barnes & Noble Education Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 4,021 call options on the company. This is an increase of 136% compared to the typical volume of 1,704 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.01. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 51.52%. The company had revenue of $456.67 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Barnes & Noble Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90,003 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Recommended Stories

