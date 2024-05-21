Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.53

Shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and traded as high as $8.88. Bavarian Nordic A/S shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 1,875 shares changing hands.

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

Bavarian Nordic A/S Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $353.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.71 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 16.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.