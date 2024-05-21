Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. NWI Management LP raised its position in United Airlines by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 318.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 3,636.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 80,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

