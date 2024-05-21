Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 1,435 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.9 %

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $227.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $239.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.01.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 36.88 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.