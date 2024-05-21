Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 1,600 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,305 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 819,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,442,000 after purchasing an additional 59,132 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 720,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56,495 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,265,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,025,000 after acquiring an additional 80,311 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TCBI opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.58. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.54 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCBI. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,008.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,008.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,004 shares of company stock worth $235,238 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Stories

