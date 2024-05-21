Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 473 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,684,000 after buying an additional 47,691 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,041,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,049,000 after buying an additional 82,423 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,570,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,480,000 after buying an additional 68,545 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,870,000 after purchasing an additional 77,696 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,459,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,187,000 after purchasing an additional 193,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $223.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.24. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $224.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

