Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 6,622 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.87.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.02.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $788,963.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,337,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,500,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $3,798,363.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,721,676.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $788,963.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,337,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,500,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,161 shares of company stock valued at $67,140,801 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

