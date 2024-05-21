Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 35.5% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the third quarter worth $273,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 54,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period.

In other The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GRX opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

