Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 26.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 14.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at $28,165,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,561,840. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $1,445.98 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $745.45 and a 12 month high of $1,451.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,235.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,197.40.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,224.40.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

