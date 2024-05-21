Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP opened at $433.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $424.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.62. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.87 and a 1 year high of $442.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,201 shares of company stock worth $13,599,126 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.