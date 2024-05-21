Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,404 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 59,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

CLOU stock opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $483.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $23.67.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

