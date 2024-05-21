Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,827 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $4,234,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,908,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,561,000 after buying an additional 1,135,737 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 181,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 68,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

PAA opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $19.03.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.48%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

