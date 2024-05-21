Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Corning by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 343,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,772 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 40,564 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

