Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEY. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 402,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 105,342 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0757 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

