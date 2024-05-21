Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 23.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 791,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,534,000 after acquiring an additional 38,288 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 14.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Argus upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.37.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

