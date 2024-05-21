Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,245 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

