Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 4,294.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 139,453 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Realty Income by 8.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 19.0% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 24,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 285.19%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

