Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 36.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,728,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,528 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,576,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,187,000 after purchasing an additional 305,972 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,167,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 887,859 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 10.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,623,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,434,000 after purchasing an additional 251,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,328,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 186,090 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HESM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Hess Midstream Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE HESM opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.51. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $36.84.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6516 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.10%.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

