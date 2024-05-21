Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,420,264.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,420,264.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $14,089,523. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.1 %

Snap-on stock opened at $279.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $247.68 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

