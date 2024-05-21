Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get McKesson alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in McKesson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,919,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in McKesson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,813,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,489 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 0.1 %

McKesson stock opened at $564.07 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $373.28 and a 12 month high of $566.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.38. The company has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.