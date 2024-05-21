Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 138 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $855,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS ITB opened at $108.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.57. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

