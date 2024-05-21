Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,837 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 644,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,689,000 after buying an additional 29,671 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,322 shares of company stock valued at $607,376. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

