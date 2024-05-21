Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CADE. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 760,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Cadence Bank stock opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.58.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $437.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CADE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.