Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 271 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $143.31 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.24.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.65.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

