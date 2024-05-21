Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 2,745 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,289,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,484 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,958,000 after acquiring an additional 26,862 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,237,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,692,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,910,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,710,000 after acquiring an additional 123,019 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,493,000 after acquiring an additional 163,930 shares during the period.

GLDM opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.09. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $48.33.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

