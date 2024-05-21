Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 2,999 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,916 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Las Vegas Sands Price Performance
LVS opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.66. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $61.25.
Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.46.
Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands
In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Las Vegas Sands Profile
Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.
