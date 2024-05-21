Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 3,748 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 961.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $153.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $158.40. The company has a market cap of $796.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.