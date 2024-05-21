Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 703 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 443,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.22. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.32.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,599 shares of company stock worth $5,286,149. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

