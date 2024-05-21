Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after acquiring an additional 357,268 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,602,000 after acquiring an additional 224,554 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 5,069.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,253,000 after acquiring an additional 204,615 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 13.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,233,000 after acquiring an additional 89,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 828,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,651,000 after acquiring an additional 71,359 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.28.

NYSE ESS opened at $263.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.85 and a fifty-two week high of $269.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

