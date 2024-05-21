Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOL. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,896,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,311,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,368,000 after buying an additional 449,954 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,741,000. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 763,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 227,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 271,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 219,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

