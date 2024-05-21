Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,416 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,204,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,941,000 after acquiring an additional 494,184 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 951.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,636 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,905,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 896,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FSK stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.23. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Compass Point cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,681 shares of company stock worth $223,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

