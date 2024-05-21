Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 162,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,805,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,688,000 after buying an additional 17,348 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,536 shares of company stock valued at $19,245,606 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of PRU opened at $117.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $78.40 and a one year high of $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

