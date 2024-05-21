Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Sempra by 85.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE stock opened at $78.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $78.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.31.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,035. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

