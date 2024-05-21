Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Stock Price Down 15.3%

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) shares fell 15.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.22. 18,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 7,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Biophytis Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54.

Biophytis Company Profile

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

