BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $2,883,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 840.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 60,006 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000,000 after purchasing an additional 152,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,605 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $80.78.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

