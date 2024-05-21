Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,554 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,199,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,941 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,997,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 68.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after buying an additional 1,435,837 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 35.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,487,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,242,000 after buying an additional 647,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advent International L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth $30,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 156.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OWL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

