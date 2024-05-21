Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Blue Owl Capital traded as high as $16.61 and last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 199151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OBDC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 70.71%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

