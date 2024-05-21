BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 89,135 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 150.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,135 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.05% of Americold Realty Trust worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 503,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on COLD. Scotiabank started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.21%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

