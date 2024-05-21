BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.09% of Installed Building Products worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $213.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.18. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $103.50 and a one year high of $263.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.20.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total value of $1,216,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total transaction of $1,216,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $2,985,772 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.30.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

