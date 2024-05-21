BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 20,653 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 878,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,653 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.09% of iQIYI worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 587,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 262,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,586,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,360,000 after buying an additional 269,491 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,291,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,205,000 after buying an additional 691,364 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 147.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,603,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,260,000 after buying an additional 6,324,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 62.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 388,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 149,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

IQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a report on Friday. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. iQIYI, Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $6.47.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. iQIYI had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

