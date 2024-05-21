Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF – Get Free Report) was down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.78 and last traded at $34.78. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.81.

Boiron Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27.

Boiron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boiron SA manufactures and sells homeopathic medicines in France, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers non-proprietary homeopathic medicines and homeopathic specialties; and other healthcare products include medical devices, invitro diagnostics, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and phytotherapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.