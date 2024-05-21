Borr Drilling (BORR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of BORR stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $917.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 3.06. Borr Drilling has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

