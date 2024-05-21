Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,617,970 shares in the company, valued at $103,614,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $4,794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,625 shares in the company, valued at $71,566,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $3,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,617,970 shares in the company, valued at $103,614,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 463,618 shares of company stock worth $29,564,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $2,221,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.5% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.64. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 14.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

