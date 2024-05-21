Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CAO Pankaj Malik Sells 2,746 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $114,672.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,605.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Braze Price Performance
Braze stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Braze from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.12.
About Braze
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
