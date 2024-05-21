BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Stock Price Up 7.2%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 259,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 88,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.
BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Up 7.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.14.
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.51). Equities analysts forecast that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics
BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.
