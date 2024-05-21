BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Stock Price Up 7.2%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 259,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 88,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.14.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.51). Equities analysts forecast that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 80,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

