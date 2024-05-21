CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.17

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.17 and traded as high as C$28.65. CAE shares last traded at C$27.65, with a volume of 992,403 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAE. CIBC cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.80.

CAE Trading Down 2.8 %

CAE Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89. The company has a market cap of C$8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92.



CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

