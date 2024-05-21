Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.27

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and traded as high as $10.64. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 19,951 shares.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

