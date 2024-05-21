Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.27

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and traded as high as $10.64. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 19,951 shares.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Total Return Fund
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.