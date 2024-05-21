Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.01

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and traded as high as $16.39. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 231,786 shares trading hands.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSQ. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $148,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

