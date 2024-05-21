Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.01

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and traded as high as $16.39. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 231,786 shares trading hands.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.