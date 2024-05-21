Cannabist (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Stock Price Down 6.8%

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 1,047,722 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 432,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
Cannabist Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.
About Cannabist
The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and provision of cannabis products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber brand names.
